GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield has just launched a new VisitGreenfieldMA travel and tourism website.

The new site features improved functions and a refreshed design to showcase entertainment, attractions, and business listings for dining and retail. VisitGreenfieldMA is managed by the Greenfield Community and Economic Development Department. The city has also made a new Instagram account to promote the website.

“VisitGreenfieldMA has established itself as the most comprehensive source of information on events in Greenfield,” said the Community and Economic Development Director MJ Adams. “This new website will make it even easier for visitors and residents alike to connect with entertainment, shops, and restaurants that define Greenfield as a cultural destination.”

This is the first new design for the website since it was launched in 2015. The redesign was funded by a Travel and Tourism Recovery grant from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism.

