Greenfield Library changing hours of operation

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Library is making changes to its operating hours as they continue to return to full capacity.

Starting Monday, the library will open at 9:30 a.m. each day. It will close at 6:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings and at 5:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. On Saturdays, it will close at two in the afternoon and will be closed Sundays.

In addition, the back door, elevator and bathrooms will be available for use for the first time. Limited seating and computer usage will also be available. Non-vaccinated visitors are asked to wear a face mask.