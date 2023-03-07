GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Library is closed to the public for this week. As the new library is taking shape right next to the current one, preparations for the actual move have begun.

The Greenfield Public Library will be closed from Monday through Friday this week in order for the staff to start preparing the library’s books, DVDs, and music collections for the new library. Staff will be answering phone and email messages throughout the week, and checking in returned items.

“The library is closed this week because we are prepping for our move to the new building, we are putting RFID tags into every single item in the collection to assist with check in and check out,” said Lisa Prolman, Assistant Library Director.

Lisa told 22News that while some people are upset that the library is closed this week, it is necessary for them to be since they need their collection to be static while they do this work.

The library will reopen in the current building on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.