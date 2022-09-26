GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library is hosting the “Hunger Action Month Traveling Show” through Friday.

Six posters in the library will feature information and issues about hunger in the community as part of National Hunger Action Month. The information was provided by members of the Franklin County Hunger Task Force. This program will be at the Greenfield Public Library and is open and free to the public.

The month of September has been designated “Hunger Action Month” to engage the public in action which includes volunteer shifts, social media shares, and donations to help end hunger.

More than 127,900 individuals in western Massachusetts rely on food provided by the members of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts every year.

To find a food pantry or meal program near you, contact The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts at 413-247-9738.