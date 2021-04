GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library has announced its reopening date for browsing.

Tuesday, May 4, the library will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Going forward, browsing will be open every Tuesday for those same hours and every Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Twenty people will be allowed in the building at a time. Facilities like bathrooms, water fountains and elevators will not be accessible. Library to-go pickup services will continue.