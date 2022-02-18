GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield has lifted their indoor mask mandate, effective immediately.

According to the Mayor’s office, COVID-19 infection numbers in the city have dropped significantly since the winter uptick and the number of vaccinated residents continues to rise. Greenfield currently has 71 percent of residents vaccinated, with 41 percent boosted. Franklin County also currently has 72 percent of residents vaccinated and 57 percent boosted.

“I am satisfied by the data that we’re seeing on infection rates and vaccination rates that I can remove the mask mandate. I continue to hope that those who are unvaccinated and boosted will get their vaccines and boosters,” said Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner.

The indoor mask mandate was put in effect back on December 13. Indoor mask mandates at schools and childcare facilities remain separate from this order.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health updated their mask advisory this week, recommending people with weakened immune system or at an increase risk for severe disease to continue to wear masks when indoors.