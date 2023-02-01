GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is looking for the public’s input on their redesign plan for Main Street.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, February 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the John Zon Community Center, with a snow date of February 21. The redesign plan includes upgrades to pedestrian, bicycle and transit accommodations between Colrain Street and High Street.

“If you have ideas about the configuration of parking, crosswalks or bicycle lanes on Main Street, now is the time to weigh in, so that feedback can be included in the design process,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. “Though we’re working toward the 25% design, the time to voice your ideas is now, because many key decisions are made in this stage before MassDOT begins its review.”

The workshop will also explain how the redesign will protect pedestrians at state-identified high-crash locations and what improvements will be made at the intersection of High Street. The purpose of the meeting is to get the public’s input before these designs are developed.

A second workshop will be held in June to gather more feedback before completing the design. Construction costs are projected to be roughly $7.78 million.