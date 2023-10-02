GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A recent study suggested some changes regarding the parking situation in the downtown area of Greenfield, which the City is beginning to carry out.

The 2023 Downtown Greenfield Parking Study was released in June. It found that there are a total of 3,156 total parking spaces, with 644 on street and 2,512 off street, with 61% listed as restricted.

The report suggested adding new or enhancing current crosswalks and replacing angled parking with parallel parking that would allow more space for bikes, pedestrians and other outdoor use. The report also recommended making parking signs in the downtown area consistent and to create free parking spaces in the more remote areas of downtown.

The Greenfield DPW has begun making changes including:

Signage on Prospect Avenue, Prospect Street, Congress Street, and Park Street has been updated and clarified to only allow parked vehicles displaying resident parking permits. Vehicles with employee (paid) parking permits are no longer allowed in these spaces. Previous signage was inconsistently marked as to which types of permits were allowed. Residents in these neighborhoods may acquire a free resident parking permit from the Treasurer/Collector’s Office (currently two per household).

Resident permit signage will be removed on sections of Hope Street, Franklin Street, and Church Street. The parking in these spaces will now be unrestricted, free parking.

Employee permit signage will be removed on the south side of Church Street. The parking in these spaces will now be unrestricted, free parking.

Residents in more densely populated areas will have clearly marked spaces for on street parking.