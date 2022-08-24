LEBANON, NH (WWLP) – A man from Greenfield was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting four pedestrians in Lebanon, New Hampshire by spraying them with bear spray.

Lebanon Police said they were called to the 110 Grill restaurant in West Lebanon around 8:31 p.m. Friday for a report of a man spraying bear spray at people. When officers arrived, the suspect had already left the area but his vehicle was later located. He has been identified as 41-year-old John Cahill of Greenfield.

Witnesses of the incident told police that Cahill allegedly confronted four pedestrians crossing the road after exiting I-89. Cahill got out of his vehicle near the restaurant, followed the pedestrians and then began to spray them with bear spray. Nearby patrons at the restaurant were also affected by the spray.

Cahill then got back into his vehicle and pulled into the parking lot where he continued to allegedly threaten patrons and challenged them to fights. Police say all four pedestrians and nearby patrons were all experiencing the same symptoms from bear spray exposure.

Cahill was arrested and has been charged with:

6 counts of Simple Assault and Criminal Threatening, both Class A Misdemeanors

Driving While Impaired, a Class B Misdemeanor

4 counts of Disorderly Conduct, a Violation

He was arraigned at the 2nd Circuit Lebanon District Court on Monday.