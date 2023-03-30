HINSDALE, NH (WWLP) – A Greenfield man has died following a serious head-on crash in Hinsdale, New Hampshire.

On Tuesday around 5:49 p.m., New Hampshire State Police were called to a serious car crash on Route 119 in Hinsdale near the Vermont state line involving two vehicles.

An early investigation revealed that Hinsdale police were dealing with an unrelated incident when they observed a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta traveling at a high rate of speed and operating erratically heading westbound towards Vermont. The vehicle then reversed direction and traveled back eastbound, crossing into the westbound lane and crashing head-on into a 1999 Jeep Wrangler.

Inside the Volkswagen was the driver, 21-year-old Dylan Morse of Winchester, New Hampshire, and two passengers, 21-year-old Teasha Kristolaitis of Winchester, New Hampshire and 24-year-old Richard Miner of Greenfield. Morse and Kristolaistis were taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and Miner died in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep, 59-year-old Arthur Oefinger of Hinsdale, New Hampshire, was also taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Route 119 was closed for seven hours as members of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (CAR) Unit, Hinsdale Fire, Brattleboro Fire and New Hampshire DOT investigated the crash. The crash is still being investigated and charges are yet to be announced.

If you have any information on the accident, you are asked to contact Trooper Brian Ross at 603-931-2738 or email Brian.J.Ross@dos.nh.gov.