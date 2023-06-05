WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly man from Greenfield was rescued from his car before it fully caught fire on I-91 in Whately Monday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper James D. DeAngelis told 22News, at around 1:50 p.m. troopers were called to reports of a vehicle fire with a person still inside on I-91 south at mile marker 33 in Whately. Upon arrival, troopers assisted the driver out of the 2011 Hyundai Accent.

Within minutes of escaping the vehicle, it became fully engulfed with flames. The driver, an 80-year-old man from Greenfield was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes of the highway were reopened as of 3 p.m.