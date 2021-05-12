Greenfield man receives donated car from nonprofit

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield man was awarded a vehicle from a nonprofit organization that helps provide reliable transportation to those who are in need.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Good News Garage, they received a vehicle donated from someone in New England to provide transportation to someone who needed it. Jeremy Prevost was given a 2008 Saturn Astra to make his life easier.

Prevost told Good News Garage that he plans on taking classes at UMass this fall, and the car now allows him to take different shifts at work, since he won’t need to rely on rides from his family.

There are over 5,000 people who received a vehicle from Good News Garage since the New England-based charity provided reliable transportation to neighbors in need. Recipients must be employed or have a written plan for employment and meet other qualifying criteria. Good News Garage awards cars to Massachusetts residents through a partnership with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission.