Greenfield man, son killed in Ohio highway crash, 3-year-old son in critical condition

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man and his young son were killed in an accident in Ohio on November 26, and according to police, another son is in critical condition at the hospital.

Sgt. Tom Bloomberg of the Ohio Highway Patrol confirmed with 22News that 41-year-old Jordan Rivard and his 5-year-old son, whose name has not been released, both died in the head-on crash that occurred on Interstate 71 in Lebanon, Ohio just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The second son, a three-year-old, suffered serious injuries.

Shortly before the crash, police received multiple reports of a 2016 Ford Explorer, operated by Rivard, traveling northbound on the southbound lanes of I-71. Sgt. Bloomberg said Rivard’s vehicle crashed head-on with a semi-tractor without a trailer attached, killing him and his son before police arrived.

Officers found Rivard’s 3-year-old son with serious injuries and rushed him to a nearby hospital in a cruiser. He was later air-lifted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Sgt. Bloomberg told 22News the boy’s mother was notified and is with her son.

The truck driver was released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries he suffered in the crash. Police are still investigating the deadly crash.