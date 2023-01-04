GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Greenfield suffering a medical episode while in police custody has died.

On Monday night, Massachusetts State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 2A in Greenfield and found drugs suspected of being cocaine. A 28-year-old man from Greenfield was arrested for cocaine possession and taken to the Shelburne Falls State Police Barracks.

At around 3 a.m. Tuesday he was apparently suffering a significant medical event and was taken by ambulance to Baystate Franklin Medical Center. Shortly after, he was then taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. According to a news release from Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the man died on Wednesday morning.

Loisel says there were no signs of foul play, and the cause of death is being determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.