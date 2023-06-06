GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man won a $1 million prize from the final Second Chance Drawing in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Ramiro Buenrostro of Greenfield claimed his winning ticket on May 24th. Ramiro chose the one-time payment on the prize and will receive $650,000 (before taxes). He plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his mortgage and purchase a car.

The “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant tickets were $30 each, that are no longer for sale. Ramiro was the fourth and final Second Chance Drawing winner of $1 million.

The drawing was held on May 2nd for players who submitted non-winning “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” tickets through the Mass. Lottery website. The winner was randomly picked out of over 675,000 tickets that were entered.

Additionally, four winners of $100,000, 14 winners of $10,000, 137 winners of $1,000, and 1,561 winners of $100 were selected. To see if you or someone you know are on the list of winners, visit masslotteryplayersclub.com.