Greenfield mask mandate now in effect

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greenfield_City_Council_approves_funding_0_20190321224809

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, an indoor mask mandate will go into effect in Greenfield– regardless of vaccination status; this coming after the Greenfield Board of Health voted to put that mandate into effect.

All people, regardless of vaccination status, are now required to wear a mask when inside public spaces and private business within the City of Greenfield. Residents of the city are also advised, but not mandated, to wear a mask when at outdoor events with more than 20 people, or when social distancing is not possible. It is currently understood that that many cases of COVID-19 have come from outdoor events. The mandate applies to everyone over the age of five.

The City of Greenfield is the latest in Western Massachusetts to implement a revised mask mandate. It joins Amherst, Easthampton, Cummington, and Hadley, as well Franklin County towns of Gill, Sunderland and many others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today