Greenfield mask mandate now in effect

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, an indoor mask mandate will go into effect in Greenfield– regardless of vaccination status; this coming after the Greenfield Board of Health voted to put that mandate into effect.

All people, regardless of vaccination status, are now required to wear a mask when inside public spaces and private business within the City of Greenfield. Residents of the city are also advised, but not mandated, to wear a mask when at outdoor events with more than 20 people, or when social distancing is not possible. It is currently understood that that many cases of COVID-19 have come from outdoor events. The mandate applies to everyone over the age of five.

The City of Greenfield is the latest in Western Massachusetts to implement a revised mask mandate. It joins Amherst, Easthampton, Cummington, and Hadley, as well Franklin County towns of Gill, Sunderland and many others.