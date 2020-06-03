Greenfield mayor: Acts by officers that exceeds use of force policies will not be tolerated

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayor of Greenfield on Wednesday spoke out against the “senseless” killings of African American citizens at the hands of police officers in America.

In a statement sent to 22News, Mayor Roxann Wedegartner said there is already a long list of black people who have been killed by police officers across the country who are supposed to protect and serve them, making it heartbreaking every time “we are forced to add a name” to the list.

On May 25, 46-year-old George Floyd was killed while in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd’s death has prompted thousands across the country and world to protest police brutality, racism and police killings of black Americans.

Mayor Wedegartner wants to ensure Greenfield residents that the police department is trained in all aspects of community policing and that no acts committed by officers that exceeds the use of force policies and results in extreme injury or death will be tolerated.

You can read Greenfield’s mayor’s full statement below: