Greenfield mayor credits early mask-wearing order to state’s decrease in Covid-19 cases

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time since March 20, no new deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Massachusetts on Tuesday, and 114 new cases were reported by the state.

While Covid-19 cases in Massachusetts continue to go down, cases in other parts of the country are going up. In comparison, Massachusetts has reported a little more than 1,700 positive cases in the last seven days while Florida has reported more than 48,000 during that time.





22News was in Greenfield Wednesday morning for an update on the city’s response to Covid-19. The city’s mayor told 22News the speed in which local communities implemented mask-wearing and social distancing policies greatly contributed to the flattening of the curve.

“I followed the lead of our governor and lieutenant governor who overall did a very good job and they did it because they surrounded themselves with people who they could trust who had the data to help them make the decisions they made,” said Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner.

Watch Mayor Roxann Wedegartner’s full press conference below:

Judith Pare of the Massachusetts Nurses Association told 22News as more businesses open in the state, that brings more chances for another spike. As a result, she said social distancing and mask-wearing shouldn’t let up.

“We do have to expect there will be a certain uptick in cases as people become more mobile and more businesses begin to open, we need to recognize that, we need to stay the course,” said Pare.

To prevent too many people from out of state coming to Massachusetts, Gov. Baker’s travel advisory remains in place for visitors from 42 states.