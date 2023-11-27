GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Roxann Wedegartner spreads holiday cheer by announcing free parking in all municipal lots from December 1 to December 26.

During this period, visitors can enjoy downtown Greenfield’s festive offerings without the hassle of parking fees.

Starting Friday, December 1, the city’s parking lots with kiosks will be free of charge, encouraging residents and visitors to explore the holiday activities in downtown Greenfield. Mayor Wedegartner emphasizes the diverse attractions, including shopping, dining, and entertainment.

“There is so much to do in downtown Greenfield during the holiday season, from shopping to dining to entertainment; we hope free parking in our municipal lots will encourage people to come downtown to see all we have to offer,” said Mayor Wedegartner. “For instance, this weekend is the Greenfield Business Association’s JingleFest event, which includes an Amazing Race challenge organized by our very own Recreation Department!”

While permits remain necessary for designated parking spaces, and fees continue for the Olive Street Garage and on-street metered parking, the holiday spirit extends to free metered parking on Saturdays, Sundays, and legal holidays. Mayor Wedegartner’s initiative aims to enhance the festive experience in downtown Greenfield and support local businesses during the holiday season.