Greenfield Mayor declares September as Hunger Action Month

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner has declared September as Hunger Action Month in Greenfield.

According to the office of Mayor Wedegartner, hunger and poverty are issues of vital concern in western Massachusetts where 47 percent of people struggle with hunger and one in every four children do not know where their next meal will come from.

The declaration states that the city of Greenfield will continue to work with the Food Bank of western Massachusetts in educating people about addressing hunger and raising awareness of the need to devote more resources to hunger issues.

The month of September has been designated “Hunger Action Month” to engage the public in action which includes volunteer shifts, social media shares, and donations to help end hunger.

More than 127,900 individuals in western Massachusetts rely on food provided by the members of the Food Bank of western Massachusetts every year.

The coronavirus pandemic has had devastating health and economic impacts across the country and it is projected that thousands of more people could face hunger in western Massachusetts due to the pandemic this year.

Food banks across the country will host numerous events throughout the month of September to bring awareness and help end hunger in their local community.