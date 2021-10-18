Greenfield Mayor hears from public on ARPA spending suggestions

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mayor of Greenfield is looking for the public’s input on how to spend more than $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

During a listening session Monday night, Mayor Roxann Wedegartner explained how the money can be spent. Here’s a look a few of the options:

Hiring an additional health inspector or nurse

New public restrooms

Improving community outdoor spaces

Assistance to small businesses

Merit pay for eligible essential workers

If you missed Monday night’s meeting, a Greenfield resident and want to provide suggestions on potential projects, email Mayor@greenfieldma.org, and include “ARPA Suggestions” in the subject line.