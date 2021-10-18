Greenfield Mayor hears from public on ARPA spending suggestions

Franklin County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
greenfield-city_1522076456196.jpg

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mayor of Greenfield is looking for the public’s input on how to spend more than $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

During a listening session Monday night, Mayor Roxann Wedegartner explained how the money can be spent. Here’s a look a few of the options:

  • Hiring an additional health inspector or nurse
  • New public restrooms
  • Improving community outdoor spaces
  • Assistance to small businesses
  • Merit pay for eligible essential workers

If you missed Monday night’s meeting, a Greenfield resident and want to provide suggestions on potential projects, email Mayor@greenfieldma.org, and include “ARPA Suggestions” in the subject line.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus