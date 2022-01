GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner discuss her plans for the community’s pandemic recovery when she delivers her State of the City address.

The event is planned for Thursday, January 27 at 7pm at the John Zon Community Center at 35 Pleasant Street. The address will be broadcast by the city’s cable access channel, GCTV-15.

While open to the public, space is limited at the community center. Social distancing and mask wearing is required.