Greenfield mayor updates restrictions for city library

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor William Martin released a new executive order on how the library basement can be used after its safety violations.

In his executive order, Mayor Martin said that the basement book stack room, normally used for Friends of the Library book sales is completely closed until further notice.

The mayor changed meeting rooms 103 and 101’s occupancy limits to 49 people maximum. But the library says the rooms are still not open due to the safety violation found last month of not having two exits.

The city received a notice of violations from the building commissioner in November after a report by a structural engineer. One Greenfield resident says she’s worried about the basement floor exit violations.

“I think they should actually try to find out what they should do about it,” Liz Gonzalez told 22News. “There’s a lot of people who are handicap or children and elderly so they probably should take care of it quickly.”

The assistant library director said they’re trying to find a cost-efficient way to get the second exit in the basement without hitting the threshold that would force them to bring the entire building up to code.