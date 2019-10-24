Greenfield mayoral candidates debate ‘Safe City’ ordinance

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is your local election headquarters, and Thursday afternoon our daily mayoral candidate debates continued.

Sheila Gilmour, Roxann Wedegartner, and write-in candidate Brickett Allis addressed a variety of topics including Greenfield’s controversial Safe City ordinance. Gilmour and Wedegartner support it, while Allis opposes it.

“One thing that I think is getting lost in this debate is Greenfield already is a safe city by virtue of executive order,” said Gilmour.

“I believe that we shouldn’t be drawing attention to the city because we can’t stop ICE from doing what they’re going to do,” said Allis.

“Our police department has plenty to do in Greenfield. We don’t need to be doing the federal government’s work,” Wedegartner.

Friday at 12:30 pm, we will wrap-up our debate series with Westfield mayoral candidates Don Humason and Michael McCabe.