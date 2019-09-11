Greenfield mayoral candidates narrowed down to two

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters set the November ballot for mayor and for City Council At-Large during Tuesday night’s preliminary elections.

Greenfield voters narrowed the field for mayor from three candidates to two Tuesday night. Sheila Gilmour and Roxann Wedegartner were the two top vote-getters.

This November will be the first time that two women will be running for Mayor of Greenfield.

“I have 16 years on the planning board 14 years as chairwoman. I feel like that gives me a broad range of experience in economic development and what companies and employers want when they’re coming to Greenfield,” said Wedegartner.

Greenfield’s top elected office opened up after Bill Martin decided not to run for re-election after 10 years as mayor.

“I feel like we need a mayor who has some newer ideas and a fresh perspective. I think it’s time for new leadership. I think we need a change in Greenfield,” said Gilmour.

Voters also narrowed the field of candidates for two open seats for City Council At-Large. Gilmore and Wedegartner will meet in a public forum in Greenfield on October 7 at 7 p.m.

The final elections for mayor and the two seats for City Council At-Large will take place on November 5.