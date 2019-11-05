Greenfield mayoral race: Gilmour, Wedegartner, Allis

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield residents are voting for a new mayor this Election Day.

Incumbent Mayor William Martin is not running for re-election. Running to replace him are City Councilor Sheila Gilmour, former Greenfield Planning Board Chair Roxann Wedegartner, and write-in candidate City Councilor Brickett Allis.

As of 4 p.m., voter turnout was at 32.2 percent of registered voters.

22News had all three candidates in the studio last month for a debate. You can watch the full video here: