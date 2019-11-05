Greenfield mayoral race: Gilmour, Wedegartner, Allis

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield residents are voting for a new mayor this Election Day.

Incumbent Mayor William Martin is not running for re-election. Running to replace him are City Councilor Sheila Gilmour, former Greenfield Planning Board Chair Roxann Wedegartner, and write-in candidate City Councilor Brickett Allis.

As of 4 p.m., voter turnout was at 32.2 percent of registered voters.

22News had all three candidates in the studio last month for a debate. You can watch the full video here:

Greenfield mayoral debate on 22News

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories