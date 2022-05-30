GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield held a a parade and ceremony to pay tribute to those members of the military who lost their lives in service to our country.

On Memorial Day the community remembers the heroes who died for our country and 22News spoke with veterans who said they want to make sure they’re never forgotten.

Tom Travis and Norman Cousino served in Korea and Panama respectively. The two rode in a World War Two Jeep in the parade that Norman had completely restored. Along the way there were stops to honor those who died in wars that span across our history.

“I’m hoping that the younger generation understands what they went through and what they sacrificed for this country,” said Norman.

Veterans were joined by the Greenfield High School marching band, scouts, and first responders. All honoring those who gave their life, and recognizing the sacrifice they made.

Prior to Monday’s events volunteers placed American flags on the graves of veterans at all cemeteries across the city.