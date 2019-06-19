Greenfield movie theater could be closed for lack of disability access

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A deadline is fast approaching and Greenfield Garden Cinemas is looking for your help.

The Architectural Access Board has given the Garden 90 days to install a new chair lift. Owner George Ghol told 22News that they’ve made a long list of changes since 2012, totaling to more than $100,000 to meet the standards required by Americans with Disabilities Act.

But the AAB has set a deadline of July 19 for the theater to install a new chair lift accessible to motorized wheelchairs. The cost is around $150,000.

Gohl said it’s been hard on them to find the money to fund these projects, which is why they’re urging Garden supporters to reach out to the AAB requesting an extension.

If they do not meet the July 19 deadline, the Garden could face closure on July 18 or be fined $1,000 per day by the AAB.

“We don’t have that type of money,” Gohl explained. “But we’re running out of time. I mean, it’s June 19th and we’ve got a month left. And even if we were to place the order tomorrow, we’re talking 16 to 17 weeks to having this new chair lift installed.”

Gohl told 22News, the city has stepped in and offered the theater Community Development Block funds to cover the cost for a new chair lift.

The Garden also received a bank loan to fund its roof project for which they are also requesting an extension.