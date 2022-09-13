GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield officer’s vehicle was fined for parking in a handicap space without an ADA-compliant placard Monday afternoon.

Credit: Greenfield Police Department

A photo of a Greenfield police cruiser became public Monday, showing the vehicle in a handicapped parking space on Main Street. Greenfield police said the vehicle was not authorized to park there and the officer driving the vehicle notified the Deputy Chief of his mistake.

Greenfield Police Chief Haigh ordered for the vehicle to be issued a $200 fine for parking in a handicap zone without a proper permit. The officer involved is being handled as a personal matter, according to their departmental policies.

Chief Haigh did not think this violation should be paid for by the department, due to it being funded by taxpayers, so the Chief made a donation from his personal account to the Green River House, a local community organization that helps those in the community with ADA needs.