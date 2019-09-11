Greenfield officers and firefighters to do 9/11 step challenge

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Members of the Greenfield Police and Fire Departments participated in a 9/11 step challenge at the Greenfield Planet Fitness Wednesday morning.

Greenfield Police Association President Officer Chris Rowell told 22News, members of the Police and Fire departments were in full uniform and walked 110 flights on the stair machines in remembrance of the lives lost on 9/11.

The World Trade Center was 110 flights which is 1980 steps high.

The officers and firefighters are donating money to the 9/11 fund that the Greenfield Police Association and Greenfield Firefighters Union will match.