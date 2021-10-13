Greenfield officials object to redistricting proposal, would split city between two

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The House has released its proposal for the finalized districts and it is already getting pushback from local officials.

The new map would split the City of Greenfield between two districts. Mayor Roxann Wedegartner plans to formally object to that split through written testimony.

“Greenfield is the largest community in our county, and we also were one of the few communities to gain population in the latest census. In no uncertain terms I am opposed to the City being split in half. We should be a cornerstone for any House Legislative District. I hope our City Council and other citizens of Greenfield will join me in opposition during the public comment period.” Mayor Roxann Wedegartner

“It was our belief up there that if we did not split the town of Greenfield the district would look kind of crazy, it would not make sense.” Michael Moran, Assistant House Majority

Committee members will be taking public testimony on the new maps over the next week or so.

Chair members say they they are hoping to finalize the new districts by early November.