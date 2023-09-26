GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is now accepting applications from local businesses interested in grant funding for storefront improvements.

The grant program provides resources to help elevate downtown Greenfield’s aesthetic appearance and economic vitality. Downtown businesses can apply for up to $5,000 in grant funding, which can be used to purchase new or refurbished store signs, awnings, exterior lighting and window displays.

Applications are available on the city’s website and will be accepted through Tuesday, October 31. Businesses that have received storefront improvement grants over the last five years are not eligible. Businesses will also be responsible for all permits and fees for on-site installations.

The storefront improvement grant is funded by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Regional Economic Development Organizations grant awarded to the Greenfield Community and Economic Development Department from the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts.