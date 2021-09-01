Greenfield parents report careless driver on the first day of school

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police are reminding drivers to look out for students as school is back in session.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, parents saw a driver racing through the neighborhood as their child was waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning. The parents caught the black car on camera and shared the information with police saying the driver was playing with their cell phone in the area of County Club and Barton Road.

The parents were so excited to see their child off for the first day of school but it was ruined by the fear of a careless driver. There were no injuries reported however, police can’t be everywhere. Drivers caught would likely face a hefty ticket and insurance increase.

Police are reminding drivers to wake up earlier as traffic will be increased now that school is back in session, put down the phone, slow down, and pay attention so everyone can make it to their destination safely.