BOSTON (WWLP) - Earlier this week, The Boston Globe reported that Steven Florio, commissioner at the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, informed his staff of his racially insensitive behavior sometime last month.

Governor Charlie Baker said it's too early to tell right now because the investigation is still ongoing. But Florio is accused of wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and making Nazi salutes back in college.