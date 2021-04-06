Greenfield partners with Franklin County Sheriff to help vaccinate educators

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s Mayor and Health Department Director have announced that they will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to educators in the city with the help of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

The clinic will be located in the John Zon Community Center at 35 Pleasant Street on April 11, and will open at 9:00 a.m.

“We’ve done a lot in the city to support and encourage the efficient vaccination of all our educators in Greenfield. This has been especially important as teachers and staff have been heading back into the classroom,” said Mayor Wedegartner.

So far, the medical staff of the Sheriff’s Office has traveled to six school districts in Franklin County over the past month vaccinating teachers.

“COVID-19 vaccination efforts have been a huge task in the city and I’m thankful to Sheriff Donelan for the extra help to get all our educators done,” said Greenfield Health Department Director Jennifer Hoffman.

Eligible educators in the city who have not been able to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can reach out to their direct supervisor or the superintendent’s office for more information. More information about the clinic will be released on April 8 at 10:30 a.m.