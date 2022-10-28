Greenfield Police Department has been awarded with a Certificate of Re-Accreditation by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission, Inc.

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The Greenfield Police Department (GPD) has been awarded a Certificate of Re-Accreditation by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission, Inc.

Greenfield Police had to show that it incorporates the highest level of professionalism and integrity and the best professional practices in each area of police management, administration, operations and support services.

The accreditation process consists of two components: (1) the establishment of a body of professional standards for police agencies to meet, and (2) a voluntary assessment process by which agencies can be publicly recognized for meeting those standards considered best practices for the profession.

The Commission offers two professional credentialing programs: Certification and Accreditation. Accreditation is the higher of the two program awards consisting of 382 standards: 257 are mandatory; 125 are optional. Mandatory standards that do not apply to the agency are waived. Only a percentage of the optional standards must be met; the percentage is based on agency size.

The Greenfield Police Department is the only law enforcement agency in Franklin County to have reach the level of accreditation and it is valid for three years.

Go to the Massachusetts Police Accreditation, Inc. website for more information about the program and other certified and accredited agencies in Massachusetts.