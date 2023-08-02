GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Greenfield Police Department (GPD) now has three K9 officers on the force.

K9 Officer Ellie-May is the newest member of the force. She is an 18-month old bloodhound and was donated from a family in Maine. Officer Marcus Johansson will be her handler. He has a background working with K9s and has been a patrol officer for the GPD for two years.

The other K9 members of the GPD are Officers Niko and Frank.

The bloodhound officer is used only for finding people and is not trained in aggression tactics. She will be cross trained to comfort people and participate in community policing activities. The team has begun training and is currently working the overnight shift.

The GPD is grateful for the support of the community and businesses that donate to the K9 fund that helps equip, feed and care for all three K9 officers.