Greenfield piloting Court Square closure for pedestrians

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the State of Emergency over in Massachusetts, Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner said the city is ramping up downtown revitalization talks.

That will be starting up in the next three weeks when Wedegartner said they will start up a new pilot initiative.

“We will cut of off Court Square and make it a pedestrian area,” she told 22News.

Wedegartner said the city is only just starting a discussion of potentially shutting off Court Square to most cars for good. However, nothing would be set in stone for at least a year.

The Mayor said the Economic Development Director is in talks with nearby property owners and public safety officials to figure out the logistics of the shutting down of Court Square.

The revitalization of downtown also comes with goals of getting rapid recovery funds from the state.

“That was what we were going to focus on. The live entertainment that we have here that’s really wonderful. Our restaurants and so forth,” said Wedegartner.

Day two of the State of Emergency ending is also day one for the reopening of the People’s Pint on Federal Street.

The spot that’s entering its 25th year of business has been closed most of the pandemic, only opening briefly last summer for take-out. Now owner Alden Booth said they feel safe to reopen.

“We’ve probably been a little bit later than most places opening so I think maybe us opening sort of reminds everyone ‘okay now maybe finally it’s okay.’ If the pints open then maybe we’re finally getting back to normal,” said Brown.