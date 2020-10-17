Greenfield Planning Board approves French King Highway lot construction

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Roughly nine years later, the state appeals court has ruled in favor of the Planning Board in Greenfield for a lot on the French King Highway.

In 2011, Greenfield’s Planning Board gave the company that owns the lot a special permit that would allow for a 135,000 square foot building.

Mayor Roxann Wedegartner was the chairwoman of the Planning Board at the time. Now as the mayor of Greenfield, she’s excited to see how this land could be used.

Some had raised concerns of a big box store going in Greenfield, but the Mayor says it could help draw people to the city.

“They have all the communities around us in Franklin County who do come to Greenfield already for their shopping,” said Mayor Wedegartner. “They just weren’t able to take advantage of something like a Target or a Walmart.”

The mayor also says she would be open to seeing the land being is a “mixed-use” property, with residential and commercial development.