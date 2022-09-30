GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Roxann Wedegartner of Greenfield will participate in ribbon cuttings for the Fiske Avenue Pocket Park and the Pride crosswalk on Miles Street on Friday.

The pocket park project is the final phase of a design created in 2012 by The Conway School. It created a public green space by moving parking from a local lot to Miles Street. This project was funded by a $200,000 grant from the MassDOT’s Shared Streets and Spaces program.

The Pride crosswalk was created back in July using paint that was supplied by Greenfield Savings Bank and was the vision of GSB Officer and South Deerfield Branch Manager Kim Zabek.

The ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Fiske Avenue in Greenfield. Along with Mayor Wedegartner, officials from Greenfield Savings Bank and The Conway School and City department heads were in attendance.