GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police and Fire Departments were called to the GCET office for a bomb threat investigation Tuesday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., police received a report of a bomb threat at the internet service provider (GCET) located 324 Main Street. The offices were searched by members of the police and fire and determined to be safe.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the threat was part of threats received across the country.