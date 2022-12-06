Vendors and delivery companies offer plenty of options to help customers deter package theft. (Getty Images)

GREENFIELD, MA. (WWLP) – Arrests have been made in Greenfield following a string of packages being stolen from residents in the city.

According to Greenfield Police, officers arrested two suspects Tuesday night after they were believed to be the ones responsible for multiple stolen packages. During the arrest, officers also encountered additional packages with address tags ripped off.

Any residents who think they may have been a victim of recent package thefts are being asked to call Greenfield Police at (413)-773-5411.