GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Greenfield Police car crashed into a parked car early Friday morning.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, a Greenfield Police car was traveling south on Conway Street and hit the rear of a parked car at 2:26 a.m. The officer driving the car wasn’t injured and no one was in the parked car.

The owner of the parked car was notified and both cars were towed.

Greenfield Police are still looking into what led up to the crash.