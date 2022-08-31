GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. will be reinstated as commander of the police department on Thursday, September 1st following an investigation.

On May 6th Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner placed Chief Haigh and another member of the Greenfield Police Department on paid administrative leave following a legal matter that developed prior to the split verdict in the Buchanan & Dodge v. City of Greenfield civil suit.

According to a news release that 22News received from the Office of the Mayor, the mayor ordered an independent investigation following a legal matter, which involved a conversation between Chief Haigh and the other party on April 22nd in the parking lot of Hampshire County Superior Court, which Chief Haigh interpreted as an attempt to circumvent court proceedings regarding a possible settlement.

The investigation reveals that there is no credible evidence that Chief Haigh violated City policy.

Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner released a statement saying:

“I stressed from the beginning that this was not directly related to the jury’s finding in the case. Now that an independent investigation has determined him to be ‘highly credible’ and absent any finding of wrongdoing, I am reinstating Chief Haigh effective Thursday. I want to thank Deputy Chief William Gordon for his steady leadership these past several months. He and Chief Haigh have had an excellent working relationship and I know they will continue to work closely together to move the department forward.”

Ultimately, the investigation determined that there was insufficient credible evidence to determine whether the other party violated City policy. The investigation also concludes there is insufficient credible evidence to determine whether the other party attempted to extort Chief Haigh, or whether either man committed perjury on the stand.

The release explains that Chief Haigh fully cooperated with the investigation. Additionally, the other party and his legal counsel declined to participate in the investigation.

Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. released a statement saying:

“I am eager to get back to work. It has been challenging, both professionally and personally, to be sidelined during such a pivotal time for the Greenfield Police Department. Though there have been some setbacks in recent months, we are steadfast in our desire to build and enhance positive relationships in the community we serve.”