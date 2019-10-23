Greenfield Police clarifies trick or treating rumor

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police Department is reminding the public that teenagers won’t be arrested for trick or treating.

Greenfield Police addressed the rumor on their facebook by saying, “We don’t know how this rumor came to be, but rest assured we do not arrest people for trick or treating.”

Trick or Treating is not a government-sponsored event and doesn’t have “rules.” Police say kids usually stop going door to door by 9:00 p.m. and are encouraged not to go to houses that have their outdoor lights turned off.

Greenfield will be hosting a Trick or Treat, Rag Shag Parade and a costume contest for children from 4:00-6:30 p.m. on Halloween. Click here for the details of the event.