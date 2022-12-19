GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police have a new adorable employee that joined the department just last month.

Frankie is a 3-month-old chocolate English lab and is everything the Greenfield Police Department could have ever wanted. He was donated by Peggi and David from Boonefield Labradors. Frankie has been assigned to Community Resource Officer Llewelyn.

While in training for the next year, Frankie is warming hearts every chance he gets. “We go to work just like anybody else and we basically go around to different events, different community functions and we give people comfort to anyone who has a tough time, we’ll be there for them.” Officer Llewelyn

Frankie has big shoes to fill, replacing Greenfield Police Department comfort dog Clarence who recently died, and Officer Doughnut who retired but the little puppy is up for the challenge. He has put smiles on the faces of people throughout western Massachusetts and he looks forward to continuing to do so.

“He’s been a great addition to the police department and a great addition to my family. I have 0 complaints about him. He’s awesome, I love him.” Officer Llewelyn

Frank is named after former Detective Frank Roche who left a lasting impact on the community.

For residents who want to meet the new comfort dog, he’ll be at the food drive Wednesday, December 21st from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jon Zon Community Center.