GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police Department is facing nearly a half-million dollars in potential budget cuts.

Greenfield’s acting police chief has issued a recommendation that does not include layoffs this summer

but they’re re-evaluating in the fall. During a meeting with the commission last week, Acting Police Chief William Gordon said two members of the department are leaving so they wouldn’t fill those spots.

Chief Gordon said with summer vacations, it would actually cost more money to lay people off through overtime. However, in the fall, some officers might be willing to take a leave of absence and the department could also hear back from a grand opportunity through the Biden administration.

“The community would have to agree to those terms and commit to those terms but we did apply for that grant and that grant can fund the Greenfield Police Department in excess of over $1 million in the next three years,” Chief Gordon told 22News.

They’d also avoid layoffs by putting detectives on a hybrid schedule. The commission’s recommendation now goes to Mayor Roxann Wedegartner for consideration.