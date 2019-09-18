1  of  5
Greenfield Police Department receives $125K green energy grant

Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police headquarters will be more comfortable thanks to a grant from the state.

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources awarded a $125,000 Green Communities Grant to Greenfield.

The grant will fund upgrades to the High Street Police Station’s heating and cooling system. The city will also replace the station’s 30 year old roof equipment with more energy efficient units.

Greenfield is one of 91 green communities recognized in Massachusetts.

Mayor Bill Martin stressed the importance of staying true to being a green community. He told 22News, “By making the buildings more energy efficient we’re spending less annually. So we’re talking tens, hundreds of thousands of dollars over the life of the equipment that we put in but certainly tens of hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings.”

Greenfield was designated a green community in 2012. Since then they’ve received more than $780,000 in building energy grants.

Greenfield’s energy and sustainability director said the projects will save the city more than $14,000 a year.

