Greenfield Police Department to appoint new deputy chief, lieutenant

Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police Department is switching up its command structure. 

After multiple supervisors departed over the last few months, Greenfield Police Lieutenant William Gordon will serve as Deputy Chief of Police. Acting Lieutenant Daniel McCarthy will be appointed permanent Lieutenant. 

A number of other members in the Greenfield Police Department are also moving up the ranks. 

Those promotions will be finalized during a ceremony at the Greenfield Fairgrounds on Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. 

