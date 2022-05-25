GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield police are implementing changes to their workforce due to budget cuts and the increase in fuel costs.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the following changes are in effect as of 3 p.m. Wednesday:

Staffing will be reduced from four single-officer cruisers to two double-officer cruisers.

Cruiser mileage will be limited to trips that are absolutely necessary to our core mission as a police department.

Idling of cruisers should be limited to reduce fuel consumption.